Obituary – Death : إِنَّا لله وَإِنَّا إليه راجعون It is with great sadness that we share with you that our former colleague Ghadah Alsuayri passe…

إِنَّا لله وَإِنَّا إليه راجعون

It is with great sadness that we share with you that our former colleague Ghadah Alsuayri passed away. May Allah rank her the highest place in Jannah and make it easy on her family. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones…

