Obituary – Death : 1/2 In memory of Jerry Coughlan: Durham Region has lost a wonderful person, who showed devotion to his community, with ambition …

Death – Obituary : 1/2 In memory of Jerry Coughlan: Durham Region has lost a wonderful person, who showed devotion to his community, with ambition to create homes, services, and opportunities for so many. He was generous, lifelong philanthropist. https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/thestar/obituary.aspx?pid=197894280

