Obituary – Death : AFC Fylde mourn the loss of Academy Star Luke Bennett as The Coasters pay tribute to kind young man who was a naturally gifted f…

AFC Fylde mourn the loss of Academy Star Luke Bennett as The Coasters pay tribute to kind young man who was a naturally gifted footballer & much loved Teammate as Clubs & figures from across football Unite to send their best wishes

https://www.afcfylde.co.uk/club-statement-luke-bennett/

