Obituary – Death : All of the RYDC staff were saddened to hear of the passing of long standing Lotto Agent, Raymond Rice. It was always a pleasure …

Death – Obituary : All of the RYDC staff were saddened to hear of the passing of long standing Lotto Agent, Raymond Rice. It was always a pleasure to chat about all things Rangers with Raymond, when he popped into the office. Our thoughts go out to Raymond’s family at this difficult time.Read More

