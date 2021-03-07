Obituary – Death : CONTRA #Eat whatever you like because The inventor of the sports treadmill has died at the age of 54 The inventor of gymnastics…

Deaths – Obituaries.

CONTRA

#Eat whatever you like because

The inventor of the sports treadmill has died at the age of 54

The inventor of gymnastics died at the age of 57

The world bodybuilding champion has died at the age of 41

The best footballer in the world, Maradona, died at the age of 60

1/3Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.