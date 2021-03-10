Obituary – Death : Damn. Just found out one of my ol’ Army battle buddies, MSG (retired) Todd Stannard, passed away. Todd and I served together thr…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Damn. Just found out one of my ol’ Army battle buddies, MSG (retired) Todd Stannard, passed away. Todd and I served together throughout the 1990s, even deployed together with 25th ID for “Operation Uphold Democracy” in ’95.

Rest easy, Warrior.

https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/todd-stannard-obituary?pid=197952806

