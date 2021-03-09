Obituary – Death : Egypt celebrates military martyrs day in commemoration of death of Lieutenant General Abdel-Muniem Riyadh who was killed today i…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Egypt celebrates military martyrs day in commemoration of death of Lieutenant General Abdel-Muniem Riyadh who was killed today in 1969 during the War of Attrition. Egyptian female spy working for Israeli Intelligence supplied his location to the enemy. https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/1209785-%D9%82%D8%B5%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B5%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%8A-%D8%AA%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A8%D8%AA-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D8%AA%D9%84-%D8%A3%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1-%D8%AC%D9%86%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D9%8A%D8%B4-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B5%D8%B1%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%B1%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%86/

