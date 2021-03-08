Obituary – Death : Everyone at @CFCYouthAcademy sends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of AFC Fylde Academy player Luke Bennett….

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Everyone at @CFCYouthAcademy sends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of AFC Fylde Academy player Luke Bennett.

We are sending condolences and our best wishes to all the staff and players at @AFCFyldeAcademy at this difficult time.

You are in our thoughts. 💙 https://twitter.com/afcfylde/status/1368864080568651779

