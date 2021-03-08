Obituary – Death : Former Bosnian Serb Army soldier Vuk Ratkovic, who was convicted of raping a woman during the war and was on trial again for inv…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Former Bosnian Serb Army soldier Vuk Ratkovic, who was convicted of raping a woman during the war and was on trial again for involvement in kidnapping train passengers who were then killed, has died.

https://balkaninsight.com/2021/03/08/bosnian-serb-wartime-rape-convict-dies/?fbclid=IwAR0oDh72H55ramrRRfOZii_UGz0iO1GRMuM-CCzhGB70XceqvD1m8YDW2KY

