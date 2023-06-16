Obituary, Death, Funeral, and Visitation Details for Lee Clayton

Lee Clayton: Obituary, Death, Funeral and Visitation

On August 23, 2021, Lee Clayton passed away at the age of 78. He was born on October 29, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late James and Mary Clayton. Lee was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Lee was a talented musician and songwriter who wrote hit songs for artists such as Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Lee Clayton” and “Naked Child.” His music touched the hearts of many and will continue to be cherished by his fans.

A visitation will be held on August 27, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Nashville, Tennessee. The funeral service will be held on August 28, 2021, at 11 am at the same location. Lee will be laid to rest at the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Lee is survived by his wife, Linda Clayton, his three children, and his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in honor of Lee’s contributions to the music industry.

We will miss Lee’s kind heart, infectious laugh, and beautiful music. Rest in peace, Lee Clayton.

