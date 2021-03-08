Obituary – Death : Habitat World mourns the death of Secretary General of the Anna Lindh Foundation in Alexandria-Nabil AL Sharif-staunch supporter…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Habitat World mourns the death of Secretary General of the Anna Lindh Foundation in Alexandria-Nabil AL Sharif-staunch supporter and reference point of HW and respected bridge builder in the Mediterranean.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, his friends and colleagues at ALF



