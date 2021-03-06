Obituary – Death : #Hapa Gulu. I bring sad news, a 26-year-old man with mental illness on Thursday hacked his 46-year-old mother to death using an …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

#Hapa Gulu. I bring sad news, a 26-year-old man with mental illness on Thursday hacked his 46-year-old mother to death using an axe. He has for the last 10 years battled mental health challenges. Mental health is a time bomb here as a result of unhealed trauma from the war.



