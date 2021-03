Obituary – Death : Happy FM’s DJ Advicer Passes AwayThe Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) regret to …

Death – Obituary : Happy FM’s DJ Advicer Passes Away

The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) regret to announce the passing of Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer on Thursday 4th March 2021.

#RIPDJAdvicer



