Obituary – Death : Hartlepool Labour Party is deeply saddened by news of the passing of former councillor Mary Fleet. She was a stalwart of the Dyk…

Hartlepool Labour Party is deeply saddened by news of the passing of former councillor Mary Fleet. She was a stalwart of the Dyke House community and a passionate advocate for residents. She will be greatly missed and our heartfelt thoughts are with her family.



