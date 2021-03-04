Obituary – Death : I am devastated by the tragic news of the passing of Karima Brown. This is a huge loss to the country. Her voice was heard when …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

I am devastated by the tragic news of the passing of Karima Brown. This is a huge loss to the country. Her voice was heard when it needed to be against malevolent political forces and SA will truly miss her in the battles that are still to be had. RIP Karima, it is well deserved!Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.