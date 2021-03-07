Obituary – Death : I can’t allow myself to move my heart and to move my mind toward those thoughts or I’ll be forever lost I absorb the anxiety an…

Deaths – Obituaries.

I can’t allow myself

to move my heart

and to move my mind

toward those thoughts

or I’ll be forever lost

I absorb the anxiety

and anticipate the pain

mourn the loss of the self

mourn the death of reason

I just want to

be swallowed whole

by the whole

of the world

