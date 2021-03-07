Obituary – Death : I can’t allow myself to move my heart and to move my mind toward those thoughts or I’ll be forever lost I absorb the anxiety an…

Deaths – Obituaries.
I can’t allow myself
to move my heart
and to move my mind
toward those thoughts
or I’ll be forever lost
I absorb the anxiety
and anticipate the pain
mourn the loss of the self
mourn the death of reason
I just want to
be swallowed whole
by the whole
of the world
swallowedRead More
———————
IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?
This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.