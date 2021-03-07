Obituary – Death : I don’t normally tweet this sorta thing but one of my favorite Youtubers, @laoshu505000, passed away and I’m so bummed. The man …

Deaths – Obituaries.

I don’t normally tweet this sorta thing but one of my favorite Youtubers, @laoshu505000, passed away and I’m so bummed. The man was an inspiration and such a kind spirit. A big reason for my interest in languages and culture. Rest easy, Moses.Read More

