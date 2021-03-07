Obituary – Death : I was today years old when I learned that George Engel (the father of the biopsychosocial model) had an identical twin, Frank En…

Deaths – Obituaries.

I was today years old when I learned that George Engel (the father of the biopsychosocial model) had an identical twin, Frank Engel, also a physician, who died suddenly & unexpectedly at the age of 50, leaving George Engel behind in a state of prolonged mourning.Read More

