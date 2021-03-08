Obituary – Death : I’m saddened by #Muslim brother U Khin Maung Latt’s courageous death and upset by where they laid him, beneath the flag of his #…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

I’m saddened by #Muslim brother U Khin Maung Latt’s courageous death and upset by where they laid him, beneath the flag of his #Myanmar party, which took an active part in the persecution of #Rohingya Muslims. 缅族穆斯林反抗军事政变被杀害，他的政党却参与了对罗兴亚穆斯林的迫害。



