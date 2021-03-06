Obituary – Death : In 66 days, 67 women were killed in Turkey. The last victim was killed today in a barbaric manner by her husband, in front of th…

Deaths – Obituaries.

In 66 days, 67 women were killed in Turkey. The last victim was killed today in a barbaric manner by her husband, in front of their child.

“Do treat your women well and be kind to them for they are your partners and committed helpers. “

Prophet Muhammad a.s

#kadınasiddeteHAYIRRead More

