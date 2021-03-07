Obituary – Death : In a week when we lost a number of sporting heroes I was stunned to hear of the passing tody of small town hero Wayne McGerray o…

Deaths – Obituaries.

In a week when we lost a number of sporting heroes I was stunned to hear of the passing tody of small town hero Wayne McGerray of Milestone. He gave over 30 years of his life to coaching high school sport. Well loved. Missed immeasurably.Read More

