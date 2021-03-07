Obituary – Death : IN TOTAL SHOCK!. I stumbled upon the news of the passing of a good friend, excellent tenor voice (We sang together in a choir). …

Deaths – Obituaries.

IN TOTAL SHOCK!. I stumbled upon the news of the passing of a good friend, excellent tenor voice (We sang together in a choir). RIP Eric. Thank you for your beautiful voice and for everything 🙁 .Read More

