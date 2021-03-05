Obituary – Death : “It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our dearest lifelong CND supporter Kenneth McNeil #RIP. He was active s…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

“It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our dearest lifelong CND supporter Kenneth McNeil #RIP. He was active since our formation and had a pivotal role in the nuclear disarmament” ~ Isobel Lindsay – current vice chair of @ScottishCND https://www.banthebomb.org

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.