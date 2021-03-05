Obituary – Death : It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Retired Local 1212 Captain; Paul Keleher. Our thoughts and prayers…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Retired Local 1212 Captain; Paul Keleher. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s wife Hasma and the Keleher family at this most difficult time.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.