Obituary – Death : It is with great sadness that we learn today of the passing of John Robinson. John was the 2004/05 President of Instonians and…

It is with great sadness that we learn today of the passing of John Robinson.

John was the 2004/05 President of Instonians and a constant presence at all club events, he will be missed.

We give our sympathies to his wife Betty & brother Austin & all their families.Read More

