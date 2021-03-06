Obituary – Death : It is with great sadness we report that Elvis passed away in the early hours of this morning.Elvis was a senior player, a coach…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

It is with great sadness we report that Elvis passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Elvis was a senior player, a coach a dear friend to many and a St Andrews club man through and through. Elvis organised several events including tours, big club events and fixtures.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.