Obituary – Death : It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Eric Carnegie. As a fellow owner / manager of Jolie Pearl & several ot…

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Eric Carnegie.

As a fellow owner / manager of Jolie Pearl & several other establishments, he was influential and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts & prayers are with Meagan & his entire family during this devastating time.



