Obituary – Death : It’s with great sadness we write to tell you that Brian Grainger, a life member of Bournville Hockey Club, has passed away after…

It’s with great sadness we write to tell you that Brian Grainger, a life member of Bournville Hockey Club, has passed away after a brave battle with cancer.

We would like to pass on our condolences to Brian’s wife, his daughters and the wider family. He will be so sorely missed



