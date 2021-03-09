Obituary – Death : Lifang “Lindsay” Zhao and I are deeply saddened that Maria Cochrane, widow of @quincymapolice Officer Jamie Cochrane have been p…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Lifang “Lindsay” Zhao and I are deeply saddened that Maria Cochrane, widow of @quincymapolice Officer Jamie Cochrane have been passed away tonight.

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ Officers Gregg Hartnett & EJ Hartnett & the family for their loss in the difficult time. #QuincyMA



