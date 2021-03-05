Obituary – Death : March 5th 1981, Frank Maguire, the Independent MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone died suddenly of a heart attack. Frank from Gort …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

March 5th 1981, Frank Maguire, the Independent MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone died suddenly of a heart attack.

Frank from Gort Co Galway was a former Republican prisoner and a big supporter of the Hunger Striker Bobby Sands.

His death was a huge blow … https://instagr.am/p/CMCJlM4HAez/



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.