Obituary – Death : Miguel Lugo was a Wallkill HS Senior who tragically passed away after football practice on Monday. He played for the Wallkill a…

Death – Obituary : Miguel Lugo was a Wallkill HS Senior who tragically passed away after football practice on Monday. He played for the Wallkill and was a talented young athlete. If you are able to donate to the go fund me to help his family, it is much appreciated.

https://gofund.me/90fd22f7

