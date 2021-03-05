Obituary – Death : My Brother Roger Died Tonight. While In The ICU He Had A Heart Attack. He Was In Our Lives For 43 years, 7 months, 20 days. …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

My Brother Roger Died Tonight. While In The ICU He Had A Heart Attack.

He Was In Our Lives For 43 years, 7 months, 20 days.

When Our Sister Rose Called To Tell Us You Had Passed Away. I Have Been Crying Non-Stop. My Heart Aches For You. 💔

RIP My Brother. I Love You.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.