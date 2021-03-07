Obituary – Death : My Entire Family Has Died ***💔 The soldiers were On a killing spree So they shot My husband and Our four children Right in fron…

Deaths – Obituaries.
My Entire Family Has Died ***💔
The soldiers were
On a killing spree
So they shot
My husband and
Our four children
Right in front of me
Leaving me alive
Wishing I didn’t survive…. So, SAD
#EritreaOutOfTigray #AmharaMilitiaOutofTigray
Read More
———————
IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?
This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.