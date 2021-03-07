Obituary – Death : My heart aches for my great grand children and their young adult parents, my grand children. I fear they will never experience t…

Deaths – Obituaries.

My heart aches for my great grand children and their young adult parents, my grand children.

I fear they will never experience the TRUE GREATNESS of OUR GREAT NATION.

THE SPINELESS, CHEATING, LYING DEMOGOGS/DEMOCRATS STOLE IT FROM MINE AND YOURS !!!!!!!

I don’t have long to go.Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.