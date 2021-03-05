Obituary – Death : My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of LAPD Officer Jose Luis Anzora. The County Bureau of Investigation is …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of LAPD Officer Jose Luis Anzora. The County Bureau of Investigation is grieving alongside all those who knew and worked with Officer Anzora. My prayers are with you during this time of profound loss. May he rest In peace.



