Obituary – Death : My uncle, a veteran, was killed this morning by #COVID brought into the house where he was a “shut in” and the only visitors he …

My uncle, a veteran, was killed this morning by #COVID brought into the house where he was a “shut in” and the only visitors he had were MASKLESS In-Home-Health-Care and #Hospice. County paid workers! And now the family has lost that history!

F@ck All you mask-burning #Qs !!!Read More

