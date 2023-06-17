Obituary: Death of Patrick Guzman, TV Show Star

Patrick Guzman passes away, mourned by fans and colleagues

The entertainment industry is in shock following the untimely death of actor Patrick Guzman. Guzman, who starred in the hit TV show “Star in Our Eyes”, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 42.

Guzman was known for his captivating performances and his ability to bring characters to life on screen. He played the role of a struggling musician in “Star in Our Eyes” and won the hearts of fans all over the world.

His colleagues in the industry have been quick to pay tribute to the talented actor. Co-star, Rachel Smith, expressed her sadness at the news of his passing. She said, “Patrick was a wonderful actor and an even better person. He will be missed greatly.”

Guzman’s death is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. He was a rising star with a bright future ahead of him. His talent and passion for his craft will always be remembered.

Rest in Peace, Patrick Guzman. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on through your work.

