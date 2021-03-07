Obituary – Death : Our deepest condolences to The Phelan Family, Ballymartin on the sad passing of Johnny. Johnny was a great supporter of our team…

DEATH – OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

Our deepest condolences to The Phelan Family, Ballymartin on the sad passing of Johnny. Johnny was a great supporter of our teams and regularly attended the games to watch his son David in action. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anamRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.