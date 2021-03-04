Obituary – Death : Our hearts are heavy as we grieve the loss of longtime receptionist and faithful disciple of Jesus, Ann Hines, who died last wee…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

Our hearts are heavy as we grieve the loss of longtime receptionist and faithful disciple of Jesus, Ann Hines, who died last week. She always displayed a welcome embrace to all. A virtual service will be held tomorrow, Friday, March 5. Details here. http://ow.ly/P5rM50DQiVE



