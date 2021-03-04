Obituary – Death : R.I.P former @LFC player Phil Chisnallwho has passed away today aged 78He signed from Man Utd for £25K on Apr 15th 1964🧢9 LF…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

R.I.P former @LFC player Phil Chisnall

who has passed away today aged 78

He signed from Man Utd for £25K on Apr 15th 1964

🧢9 LFC Apps🔴

2🥅s

LFC Honours

🛡️🛡️🛡️Charity Shields

🏆1st Division Championship

🏆FA Cup https://t.co/X0RhfPlzwpRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.