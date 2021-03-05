Obituary – Death : Rest easy Gunny06/23/06 – 01/22/21The Adams County Sheriff’s office was saddened to learn about the passing of retired Adams …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

Rest easy Gunny

06/23/06 – 01/22/21

The Adams County Sheriff’s office was saddened to learn about the passing of retired Adams County K-9 “Gunny”, who passed away on Jan 22nd after a short illness at the age of 14. https://t.co/y9yorBUpMgRead More

