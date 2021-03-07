Obituary – Death : RT @9NewsAdel: RIP LEWIS. We regret to inform you that Lewis, the koala that captured everybody’s heart during the #NSWbushfire …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @9NewsAdel: RIP LEWIS. We regret to inform you that Lewis, the koala that captured everybody’s heart during the #NSWbushfire crisis has passed away.

Unfortunately Lewis was unable to overcome his injuries, and was humanely put to sleep at the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. #9News



