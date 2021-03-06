Obituary – Death : RT @alexkaldimi: my heart aches for all the women who have to go through abuse and violence. and i’m terrified by the fact that …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @alexkaldimi: my heart aches for all the women who have to go through abuse and violence. and i’m terrified by the fact that none of us are safe. the world we live in is way too cruel. this must stop

#KadinaSiddeteHayirRead More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.