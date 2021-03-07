Obituary – Death : RT @ALS_NSWACT: Devastating news. Our thoughts are with the family & loved ones of this 35-year-old man who died far too you…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @ALS_NSWACT: Devastating news. Our thoughts are with the family & loved ones of this 35-year-old man who died far too young, like too many of our mob.

He joins over 440 Indigenous people who have died in custody in the 30 years since the Royal Commission. Shame!

https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/death-in-custody-indigenous-inmate-dies-in-cell-at-long-bay-hospital-20210306-p578d4.html

