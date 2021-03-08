Obituary – Death : RT @andyirishnews: Sorry to hear that Newry heavyweight Danny McAlinden has passed away after a long illness. Danny beat Ali’s b…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @andyirishnews: Sorry to hear that Newry heavyweight Danny McAlinden has passed away after a long illness. Danny beat Ali’s brother Rahman 50 years ago today and knocked out Jack Bodell to win the British and Commonwealth titles in 1972. RIP ‘Dangerous’

