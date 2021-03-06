Obituary – Death : RT @AngloScot2: So Scotland exports £1bn of Whisky to the USA. Which means today’s great work by @trussliz has boosted Scotland’…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @AngloScot2: So Scotland exports £1bn of Whisky to the USA. Which means today’s great work by @trussliz has boosted Scotland’s income by £250m PA.

That’s genuinely massive news for Scotland, yet no mention of it from the SNP? 🤔

Still mourning the loss of the seed potatoes i guess. 🤷‍♂️Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.