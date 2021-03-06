Obituary – Death : RT @AnOpenSecret: THREAD – 1/11 #TonyHendra who played the band manager in #SpinalTap has died He was also a pedophile who mad…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @AnOpenSecret: THREAD – 1/11

#TonyHendra who played the band manager in #SpinalTap has died

He was also a pedophile who made his 7 year old daughter perform oral sex on him & put her on a National Lampoon book cover with her sister other children dressed as pimps & prostitutes

#AnOpenSecret https://twitter.com/robreiner/status/1367956271144472581

