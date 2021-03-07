Obituary – Death : RT @AP: Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and last surviving child of the famed troupe’s founder,…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @AP: Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and last surviving child of the famed troupe’s founder, has died at 85. “I have to make a living and this is the only way I know or want to,” she told a newspaper in 2014. http://apne.ws/KIP2EVF

