Obituary – Death : RT @AUAtweets: We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student Davit Virabyan’s remains were officially identified on Frida…

RT @AUAtweets: We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student Davit Virabyan’s remains were officially identified on Friday, March 5, as one of 106 soldiers fallen during 2020 Artsakh War. Davit was tragically martyred in early October in the region of Jrakan (Jabrayil).



