Obituary – Death : RT @AudubonNature: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chui, one of Audubon Zoo’s beloved Rothschild’s gira…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @AudubonNature: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chui, one of Audubon Zoo’s beloved Rothschild’s giraffe. His quiet curiosity and gentle presence will be sorely missed in the Zoo’s Africa Savanna. Read more here: http://bit.ly/3ef7Of8



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.